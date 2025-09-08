COL Shin, Jae Hong, C4 Logistics Officer, Combined Forces Command, Republic of Korea Army, accompanied by MAJ Hong, Jun Sun and six staff officers, visited Support 60 warehoused at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 3.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 20:19
|Photo ID:
|9305420
|VIRIN:
|250903-A-A4479-1006
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C4 Logistics Officers, CFC, ROK Army, visited Support 60 warehouse at Camp Humphreys. [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.