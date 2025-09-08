McSpadden takes command of the 337th AS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. John Penders, outgoing 337th Airlift Squadron commander, (right) receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Robert Krueger, 439th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Westover Air Reserve Base, Sept. 6, 2025. During the ceremony, Penders relinquished command to Lt. Col. Susan McSpadden. The 337th Airlift Squadron executes strategic airlift with eight C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft in support of the U.S. Air Force global reach mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Underwood)