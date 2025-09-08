Date Taken: 10.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2025 15:53 Photo ID: 9304801 VIRIN: 231028-O-NM884-3540 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.66 MB Location: CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Expediting Recreation Repair [Image 6 of 6], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.