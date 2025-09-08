Chemical Attack Puts 2CR to the Test at Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment treat a casualty during a simulated chemical attack at the Joint Multinational Training Center (JMRC) Hohenfels, Germany Sept. 10, 2025. The unit was being targeted by indirect fire and chemical rounds to simulate a coordinated enemy attack on a headquarters position. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment is currently at JMRC executing Saber Junction 25, where they are focusing on developing individual and leader skills at the tactical level, and building their unit’s combat readiness during force-on-force scenarios.