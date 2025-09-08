Chemical Attack Puts 2CR to the Test at Saber Junction 25

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment treat a casualty during a simulated chemical attack at the Joint Multinational Training Center (JMRC) Hohenfels, Germany Sept. 10, 2025. The unit was being targeted by indirect fire and chemical rounds to simulate a coordinated enemy attack on a headquarters position. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment is currently at JMRC executing Saber Junction 25, where they are focusing on developing individual and leader skills at the tactical level, and building their unit’s combat readiness during force-on-force scenarios.

    CBRN
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    Chemical Attack
    Saber Junction

