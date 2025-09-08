Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 mission launches from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Space Development Agency Tranche 1 mission takes flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025. It was the launch of the first Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Tranche 1 Transport Layer space vehicles from Vandenberg. The rocket delivered on orbit 21 Tranche 1 data transport space vehicles built by York Space Systems that will provide low-latency communication links to support the warfighter with a resilient network of integrated capabilities, including tracking of advanced missile threats, enabled by beyond-line-of-sight tactical data links from low-Earth orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    SDA
    Space Development Agency
    PWSA
    Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture
    Tranche 1

