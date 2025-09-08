A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Space Development Agency Tranche 1 mission takes flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025. It was the launch of the first Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Tranche 1 Transport Layer space vehicles from Vandenberg. The rocket delivered on orbit 21 Tranche 1 data transport space vehicles built by York Space Systems that will provide low-latency communication links to support the warfighter with a resilient network of integrated capabilities, including tracking of advanced missile threats, enabled by beyond-line-of-sight tactical data links from low-Earth orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 13:42
|Photo ID:
|9304446
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-XJ860-1011
|Resolution:
|1865x2798
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 mission launches from Vandenberg, by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
