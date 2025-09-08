Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 mission launches from Vandenberg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Space Development Agency Tranche 1 mission takes flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025. It was the launch of the first Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Tranche 1 Transport Layer space vehicles from Vandenberg. The rocket delivered on orbit 21 Tranche 1 data transport space vehicles built by York Space Systems that will provide low-latency communication links to support the warfighter with a resilient network of integrated capabilities, including tracking of advanced missile threats, enabled by beyond-line-of-sight tactical data links from low-Earth orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)