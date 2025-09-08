Virginia Peninsula Chamber honors local military excellence

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Throckmorton, 7th Transportation Brigade non-commissioned officer in charge of color guard, renders a salute Sept. 10, 2025, during the Virginia Peninsula Chamber’s Military Recognition Ceremony Sept. 10, 2025, in Newport News, Virginia. The joint service color guard is comprised of military members from the U.S. Army, Air Force Marine Corps, Navy, and Coast Guard, which are all services represented within the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)
