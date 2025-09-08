NCBC Gulfport Holds Bells Across America Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GULFPORT, Miss. (Sept. 3, 2025) Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport participate in a Bells Across America ceremony in honor of service members who passed away last year. The ceremony provides an opportunity for the military community to remember the fallen and support the families left behind. The event, which was first held September 2015, was established to remember military service members who died while serving on active duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)