Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCBC Gulfport Holds Bells Across America Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NCBC Gulfport Holds Bells Across America Ceremony

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    GULFPORT, Miss. (Sept. 3, 2025) Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport participate in a Bells Across America ceremony in honor of service members who passed away last year. The ceremony provides an opportunity for the military community to remember the fallen and support the families left behind. The event, which was first held September 2015, was established to remember military service members who died while serving on active duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 12:34
    Photo ID: 9304021
    VIRIN: 250903-N-YM856-1060
    Resolution: 4244x2827
    Size: 634.05 KB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCBC Gulfport Holds Bells Across America Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brittney Kinsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCBC Gulfport Holds Bells Across America Ceremony
    NCBC Gulfport Holds Bells Across America Ceremony
    NCBC Gulfport Holds Bells Across America Ceremony
    NCBC Gulfport Holds Bells Across America Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCBC Gulfport
    Seabees
    Naval Construction Ballation Center Gulfport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download