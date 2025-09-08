Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 OPFOR [Image 3 of 3]

    Saber Junction 25 OPFOR

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Anderkin, assigned to Joint Multinational Readiness Center's (JMRC) 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (1-4 IN) as opposing forces (OPFOR), poses for a photo during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 9, 2025. Saber Junction includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces, and more than 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 11:16
    Photo ID: 9303708
    VIRIN: 250909-A-EF519-3772
    Resolution: 3209x2139
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Saber Junction 25 OPFOR [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    1-4 Infantry Regiment
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

