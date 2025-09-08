Saber Junction 25 OPFOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Anderkin, assigned to Joint Multinational Readiness Center's (JMRC) 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (1-4 IN) as opposing forces (OPFOR), poses for a photo during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 9, 2025. Saber Junction includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces, and more than 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)