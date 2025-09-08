VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250826-N-HV010-1026 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (August 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 inspect the turbofan blades of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft engine in the hangar at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)