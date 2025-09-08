Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Servicemembers Conduct Medical Examination on Locals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 10, 2025) German Navy Lt. Com. Ronja, right, and Canadian Army Maj. Phil Davis, left, help local hospital with medical examinations during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Pohnpei, September 10, 2025.Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.