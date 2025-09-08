Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rucking for Suicide Prevention Awareness

    Rucking for Suicide Prevention Awareness

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    250906-N-ML137-1311 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 6, 2025) U.K. and U.S. service members and participate in a Suicide Prevention Awareness Ruck hosted by Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, Sept. 9, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    suicide awareness
    mental health
    suicide prevention
    Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia

