Rucking for Suicide Prevention Awareness

250906-N-ML137-1311 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 6, 2025) U.K. and U.S. service members and participate in a Suicide Prevention Awareness Ruck hosted by Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, Sept. 9, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
