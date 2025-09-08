Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts Rear Adm. Brad Collins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Structural and Fabrication Superintendent Ronald Vicens III, Commander Capt. Ryan McCrillis and Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager John Ornellas provide a shop tour to Commander, Navy Region Hawaii Rear Adm. Brad Collins (left), Sept. 8, 2025. Collins took command of Navy Region Hawaii in August and this was his first visit to the shipyard on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)