    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts Rear Adm. Brad Collins [Image 3 of 5]

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts Rear Adm. Brad Collins

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Structural and Fabrication Superintendent Ronald Vicens III, Commander Capt. Ryan McCrillis and Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager John Ornellas provide a shop tour to Commander, Navy Region Hawaii Rear Adm. Brad Collins (left), Sept. 8, 2025. Collins took command of Navy Region Hawaii in August and this was his first visit to the shipyard on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 20:07
    Photo ID: 9302992
    VIRIN: 250908-N-VN697-6460
    Resolution: 3161x4353
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts Rear Adm. Brad Collins [Image 5 of 5], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PHNSY & IMF, Navy Region Hawaii, shipyard, maintenance

