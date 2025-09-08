Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7) [Image 20 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine and Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force Lt. Gen. Calvert Worth introduces Secretary of War Pete Hegseth aboard while aboard the ship during its regularly scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 8, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 13:42
    Photo ID: 9301763
    VIRIN: 250908-N-HB628-2750
    Resolution: 7946x5297
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7) [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)
    SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download