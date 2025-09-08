SW Visits the USS IWO Jima (LHD 7)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine and Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force Lt. Gen. Calvert Worth introduces Secretary of War Pete Hegseth aboard while aboard the ship during its regularly scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 8, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)