Soldier Spotlight

U.S. Army Spc. Edwin Gonzales, with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, consistently demonstrates an exceptional work ethic and unwavering professionalism in demanding circumstances. Even under significant public pressure and close scrutiny, he maintains his composure and carries himself with dignity. His ability to remain respectful while upholding military bearing reflects both discipline and personal strength. Gonzales’ resilience and commitment to the mission ensures that his actions never falter in the face of challenge, serving as a model for his peers and showing that professionalism and integrity prevail even in the most difficult environments.



About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)