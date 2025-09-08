Security Reaction Force Basic Course Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 25, 2025) - Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Recruit Chris’shun Phillips, from Olive Branch, Mississippi, goes up the ladderwell during a simulated tactical team configuration drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a Security Reaction Force Basic course in the South China Sea, Aug. 25. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)