    Security Reaction Force Basic Course Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 3 of 3]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 25, 2025) - Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Recruit Chris’shun Phillips, from Olive Branch, Mississippi, goes up the ladderwell during a simulated tactical team configuration drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a Security Reaction Force Basic course in the South China Sea, Aug. 25. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 06:04
    Photo ID: 9300687
    VIRIN: 250825-N-QV397-1041
    Resolution: 4713x3142
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Security Reaction Force Basic Course Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

