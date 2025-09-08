Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Garret Wells (left) and Spc. Nathan Banvells (right), assigned to the 500th Engineer Support Company, conducts roof construction operations during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Sept. 9, 2025.



Saber Junction 25 combines a U.S. Army brigade as the primary training audience with a multinational division higher command and constructed brigades, as well as key enablers from 14 Allied and Partner nations.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Donovon Lynch)