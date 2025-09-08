Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Change of Command

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Change of Command

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Bavaria Medical Department Activity

    Grafenwoehr, Germany - On Friday, Sept. 5, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria held its change of command ceremony where they bid farewell to the outgoing Commander, U.S. Army Col. Zack Solomon and welcomed the incoming Commander, U.S. Army Col. Colin Frament. Presiding over the ceremony was U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Director of Defense Health Network Europe. (Photo by MAJ Marisa Ragonesi)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 04:20
    Photo ID: 9300616
    VIRIN: 250909-A-AB123-1007
    Resolution: 3601x5363
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    MEDDACB

