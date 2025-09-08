U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Grafenwoehr, Germany - On Friday, Sept. 5, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria held its change of command ceremony where they bid farewell to the outgoing Commander, U.S. Army Col. Zack Solomon and welcomed the incoming Commander, U.S. Army Col. Colin Frament. Presiding over the ceremony was U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Director of Defense Health Network Europe. (Photo by MAJ Marisa Ragonesi)