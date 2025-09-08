U.S. Army Colonels give a gift to Estonian Defense Forces Major

Estonian Defense Forces Maj. Kaspar Põder, 101st Artillery Battalion Chief of S3, receives a gift from U.S. Army Col. Frank Maxwell, 41st Field Artillery Brigade commander, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew W. Garrick, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment commander, during a Change of Mission Ceremony in Estonia on Sept. 05, 2025. The Estonian Defense Forces completed all their training with Soldiers of B Battery and gained operational proficiency and full understanding of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System's capabilities. The inactivation ceremony marked the completion of B Battery's mission in Estonia and makes way for the incoming 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment to begin theirs. B Battery will transition to its new assignment in Lithuania, continuing training efforts and enhancing interoperability with NATO allied nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)
