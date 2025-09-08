Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Colonels give a gift to Estonian Defense Forces Major [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Colonels give a gift to Estonian Defense Forces Major

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Estonian Defense Forces Maj. Kaspar Põder, 101st Artillery Battalion Chief of S3, receives a gift from U.S. Army Col. Frank Maxwell, 41st Field Artillery Brigade commander, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew W. Garrick, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment commander, during a Change of Mission Ceremony in Estonia on Sept. 05, 2025. The Estonian Defense Forces completed all their training with Soldiers of B Battery and gained operational proficiency and full understanding of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System's capabilities. The inactivation ceremony marked the completion of B Battery's mission in Estonia and makes way for the incoming 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment to begin theirs. B Battery will transition to its new assignment in Lithuania, continuing training efforts and enhancing interoperability with NATO allied nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    VIRIN: 250905-Z-NV643-1004
