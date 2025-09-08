POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 09, 2025) Canadian Army Major Chris Young asks local teachers about their classroom behavior during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Pohnpei, September 9, 2025.Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9300600
|VIRIN:
|250909-N-DM179-2020
|Resolution:
|4489x3469
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|POHNPEI, FM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Leader gives Lecture to Local Teachers at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia September 9, 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by SN Isabel Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.