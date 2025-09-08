Hundreds of military retirees and family members participate in a prayer breakfast Sept. 5, 2025, at the start of the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) at Fort McCoy, Wis. Attendees received a free breakfast and received a presentation from guest speaker Father Conrad Targonski, university chaplain at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis. The Fort McCoy Religious Support Office helped organize the prayer breakfast. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 23:40
|Photo ID:
|9300371
|VIRIN:
|250905-A-OK556-3847
|Resolution:
|4000x1868
|Size:
|780.26 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prayer breakfast highlights beginning of 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort McCoy [Image 62 of 62], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
