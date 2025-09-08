U.S. Navy prepares to begin removal of USS Arizona mooring platforms

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Workers on a crane barge help build a temporary work platform in proximity to the USS Arizona Memorial, Sept. 5, 2025. U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, advised by the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, will soon begin extracting two World War II-era mooring platforms from Arizona’s hull in support of Memorial preservation efforts. In the aftermath of the Dec. 7,1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, the Navy installed the mooring platforms to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship’s ammunition and armament for reutilization in the ongoing war effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Dr. Alexis Catsambis)