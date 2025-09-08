Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy prepares to begin removal of USS Arizona mooring platforms [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy prepares to begin removal of USS Arizona mooring platforms

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Workers on a crane barge help build a temporary work platform in proximity to the USS Arizona Memorial, Sept. 5, 2025. U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, advised by the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, will soon begin extracting two World War II-era mooring platforms from Arizona’s hull in support of Memorial preservation efforts. In the aftermath of the Dec. 7,1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, the Navy installed the mooring platforms to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship’s ammunition and armament for reutilization in the ongoing war effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Dr. Alexis Catsambis)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 19:25
    Photo ID: 9300247
    VIRIN: 250905-N-NO246-1002
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, U.S. Navy prepares to begin removal of USS Arizona mooring platforms [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SUPSALV
    crane barge
    PreservingArizona
    USS Arizona
    Navy Region Hawaii

