    7th Signal Command (Theater) HQs "Chaplain Chat" Brown Bag Lunch [Image 5 of 5]

    7th Signal Command (Theater) HQs &quot;Chaplain Chat&quot; Brown Bag Lunch

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Tracy Lynge 

    7th Signal Command

    COL Brad Lee, 7SC(T) Command Chaplain, holds his first "Chaplain Chat" brown bag lunch event at 7SC(T) HQs, Ft. Meade, on 15 MAR 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 13:59
    Photo ID: 9299601
    VIRIN: 230315-A-IY775-5881
    Resolution: 1023x681
    Size: 237.41 KB
    Location: US
