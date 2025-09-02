Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    809th MRBC Floating Bridge Building Exercise [Image 11 of 13]

    809th MRBC Floating Bridge Building Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade out of Grafenwoehr, Germany, create a plan of action during an Improved Ribbon Bridge training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)

