809th MRBC Floating Bridge Building Exercise

U.S. Army Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade out of Grafenwoehr, Germany, create a plan of action during an Improved Ribbon Bridge training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)