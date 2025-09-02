Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Prepare to Patrol the Gallery Metro [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Prepare to Patrol the Gallery Metro

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, conduct guard mount inspections before going out to patrol Gallery Metro in Washington, D.C., Sept. 5, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 20:15
    Photo ID: 9298490
    VIRIN: 250905-Z-GQ603-4237
    Resolution: 6212x3851
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Prepare to Patrol the Gallery Metro [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

