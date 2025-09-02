USS Preble Conducts Damage Control Drill

250828-N-NF288-8714 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2025)
Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) combat a simulated fire during a damage control drill in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 28. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|08.27.2025
|09.07.2025 19:38
|9298478
|250828-N-NF288-8714
|4480x6720
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
