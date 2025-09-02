USS Preble Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250822-N-NF288-8543 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2025)

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) combat a simulated fire during a damage control condition two drill while underway in the North Pacific Ocean, Aug. 22. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)