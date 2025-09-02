Capt. Robert Pickrell Jr. graduates from Undergraduate Pilot Training. Capt. Robert Pickrell flew with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the " Hurricane Hunters" at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 17:42
|Photo ID:
|9298368
|VIRIN:
|250803-F-JJ482-1092
|Resolution:
|1000x1400
|Size:
|142.66 KB
|Location:
|JBLM, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Undergraduate Pilot Training Graduation [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Brittney Korte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.