    Undergraduate Pilot Training Graduation [Image 7 of 7]

    Undergraduate Pilot Training Graduation

    JBLM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Korte 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    Capt. Robert Pickrell Jr. graduates from Undergraduate Pilot Training. Capt. Robert Pickrell flew with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the " Hurricane Hunters" at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

