Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Lucas Stombaugh, the outgoing senior enlisted leader for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Minnesota National Guard transfers responsibility for the detachment to 1st Sgt. Joshua Walters during a change of responsibility ceremony held at the Cedar Street Armory in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 7, 2025. The ceremony is a long-standing tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and the heritage of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps. It honors the outgoing senior NCO for their service and leaderships while welcoming the incoming senior NCO who assumes responsibility for the unit's people, training and welfare. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)