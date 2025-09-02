Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 6]

    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters Change of Responsibility

    SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Lucas Stombaugh, the outgoing senior enlisted leader for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Minnesota National Guard transfers responsibility for the detachment to 1st Sgt. Joshua Walters during a change of responsibility ceremony held at the Cedar Street Armory in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 7, 2025. The ceremony is a long-standing tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and the heritage of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps. It honors the outgoing senior NCO for their service and leaderships while welcoming the incoming senior NCO who assumes responsibility for the unit's people, training and welfare. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

