Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    138th Fighter Wing perform a football game flyover [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    138th Fighter Wing perform a football game flyover

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    A pair of 138th Fighter Wing Tulsa Vipers thunder over a football game, September 5, 2025, at Rejoice Christian School, Owasso, Okla. The flyover honored past and present service members during the school's U.S.A. night celebration. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9297860
    VIRIN: 250905-Z-UN332-1011
    Resolution: 2943x3679
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138th Fighter Wing perform a football game flyover [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    138th Fighter Wing perform a football game flyover
    138th Fighter Wing perform a football game flyover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flyover
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard
    U.S.A. Night

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download