138th Fighter Wing perform a football game flyover

A pair of 138th Fighter Wing Tulsa Vipers thunder over a football game, September 5, 2025, at Rejoice Christian School, Owasso, Okla. The flyover honored past and present service members during the school's U.S.A. night celebration. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)
Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 12:04
Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
