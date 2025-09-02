USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors Participate in 2025 Captain's Cup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), compete in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the hangar bay, Aug. 29, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tajh Payne)