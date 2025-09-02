Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors Participate in 2025 Captain's Cup

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors Participate in 2025 Captain's Cup

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tajh Payne 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), compete in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the hangar bay, Aug. 29, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tajh Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 09:55
    Photo ID: 9297596
    VIRIN: 250829-N-GC805-1010
    Resolution: 3557x2541
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors Participate in 2025 Captain's Cup, by PO3 Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download