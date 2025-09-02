Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), compete in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the hangar bay, Aug. 29, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tajh Payne)
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors Participate in 2025 Captain's Cup, by PO3 Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
