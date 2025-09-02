Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard partners with U.S. Marshals for training [Image 3 of 5]

    Tennessee National Guard partners with U.S. Marshals for training

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard participate in a U.S. Marshal-led training in Washington, D.C., Sept. 3, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 20:23
    Photo ID: 9297340
    VIRIN: 250831-Z-AB313-2043
    Resolution: 5527x3678
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard partners with U.S. Marshals for training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Grayson Cavaliere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DCSafe, National Guard, Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Army National Guard

