Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardsman with the D.C. National Guard perform landscaping and trash cleanup at East Potomac Park

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guardsman with the D.C. National Guard perform landscaping and trash cleanup at East Potomac Park

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Airman with the District of Columbia National Guard on a riding lawnmower trims grass at East Potomac Park in support of Task Force Beautification, Washington, D.C., Sept. 5, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 11:14
    Photo ID: 9297018
    VIRIN: 250905-Z-SC297-1053
    Resolution: 3360x5040
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsman with the D.C. National Guard perform landscaping and trash cleanup at East Potomac Park, by PFC Kylie Jorgensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSafe, National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download