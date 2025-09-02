Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    120th Medical Group Tours municipal water treatment

    120th Medical Group Tours municipal water treatment

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Airman Ethan Smith 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 120th Medical Group receive a tour of the Great Falls, Mont., municipal water treatment plant, July 24, 2025.

    The members were touring the facility to gain civilian insight for their respective career fields.

