    507th ARW Civilian All Call [Image 12 of 13]

    507th ARW Civilian All Call

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, recognizes Gavin Smith, 507th Maintanance Squadron, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. During the all call, Ghormley recognized members of the 507th ARW for their years of civilian service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 17:17
    Photo ID: 9296359
    VIRIN: 250904-F-F3663-1018
    Resolution: 3149x2095
    Size: 675.17 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
