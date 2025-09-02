Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a crash and salvage drill in the Java Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250902-N-CV021-1001

JAVA SEA (Sep. 2, 2025) Cryptologic Technician Collection 2nd Class Ja’qwan Johnson, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, simulates a fire during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Java Sea, Sep. 2. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)