    Saber Junction 25 [Image 8 of 9]

    Saber Junction 25

    GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Dutch soldiers assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion react to contact from enemy forces during exercise Saber Junction 25, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, September 5th, 2025. NATO and partner countries participate in this exercise showcasing a commitment to collective defense and regional security while strengthening alliances and building trust among nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

