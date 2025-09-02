Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a damage control exercise in the Java Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250903-N-CV021-1056

JAVA SEA (Sep. 3, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) wrap a soft patch around a pipe during a damage control exercise in the Java Sea, Sep. 3. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)