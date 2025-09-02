USS Tripoli Sailors Run a Toxic Gas Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Aleksander Azarov, from Brentwood, New York, briefs Sailors during a toxic gas drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 4, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)