    SD Hegseth Visits Fort Benning, Georgia [Image 45 of 45]

    SD Hegseth Visits Fort Benning, Georgia

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the press at Fort Benning, Georgia, Sept. 4, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 19:00
    Photo ID: 9294207
    VIRIN: 250904-D-FN350-4474
    Resolution: 7413x4942
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Fort Benning
    Pete Hegseth
    Secretary of Defense

