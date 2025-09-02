Experimental Forest Prescribed Burn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

October 29-30, 2022, wildland firefighters from the Stanislaus National Forest, and researchers from the Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest research station conducted a 21 acre prescribed burn on the Tuolumne Experimental forest. The prescribed burn is a part of a Timing of Fire Study allowing researchers to compare how seasonal conditions affect the outcomes of prescribed fire.

The prescribed burn area in the experimental forest is a fire adapted ecosystem, which historically saw fire every 5 or 6 years, and can be seen when examining the tree rings on stumps around the forest. Due to fire suppression fire has not been a part of the landscape since 1889 allowing researchers to study the effects of wildfire reintroduced in similar areas.

Approximately 30 wildland firefighters and two engines where onsite to ensure that the prescribed burn adhered to the guidelines outlined in the burn plan. Prescribed fire is only implemented under a certain set of conditions, when fuel moistures are higher, temperatures are lower, among other criteria. These conditions are mandatory to ensure moderate fire intensity.