    Polish F-35 pilots train at Ebbing ANGB [Image 1 of 2]

    Polish F-35 pilots train at Ebbing ANGB

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    The 85th Fighter Group trains Foreign Military Sales partners at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Poland is the first of several countries who is participating in the program.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 13:22
    VIRIN: 082925-Z-IN195-1006
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    This work, Polish F-35 pilots train at Ebbing ANGB [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FMS
    Ebbing
    Polish pilot

