Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rotation 24-02 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rotation 24-02

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 6th Squadron, 17th Air Cavalry Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division repairs a simulated downed helicopter during Rotation 24-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathaniel Garrett, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 13:28
    Photo ID: 9293337
    VIRIN: 231029-A-UU600-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rotation 24-02 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nathaniel W Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rotation 24-02
    Rotation 24-02
    Rotation 24-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    Operations Group
    Vulture Team
    NTC
    NTC24-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download