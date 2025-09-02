Taskforce Magnolia patrolling Union Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Chance Holsomback with the 2228th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard, patrols Union Station, Washington, D.C., Aug. 30th 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)