    Taskforce Magnolia patrolling Union Station [Image 3 of 3]

    Taskforce Magnolia patrolling Union Station

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Danny Hough 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Chance Holsomback with the 2228th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard, patrols Union Station, Washington, D.C., Aug. 30th 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 13:17
    Photo ID: 9293315
    VIRIN: 250830-Z-EU703-1021
    Resolution: 6421x4073
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Taskforce Magnolia patrolling Union Station [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Danny Hough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

