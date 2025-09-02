Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Signal Command HHC Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    7th Signal Command HHC Change of Command

    FORT GEORGE G MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Tracy Lynge 

    7th Signal Command

    CPT Anthony Clayton relinquishes command of 7th Signal Command (Theater) HHC to CPT Traceel Andrews. COL Kenneth Haynes, 7SC(T) Deputy Commander, hosted the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 09:59
    Photo ID: 9292601
    VIRIN: 220526-A-IY775-6411
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G MEADE, MARYLAND, US
