DCNG cleans up Fletcher's Cove Park

U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard pick up litter and debris at Fletcher’s Cove Park in Washington, D.C. Sept. 3, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)