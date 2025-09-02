Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCNG cleans up Fletcher's Cove Park [Image 2 of 5]

    DCNG cleans up Fletcher's Cove Park

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard pick up litter and debris at Fletcher’s Cove Park in Washington, D.C. Sept. 3, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

