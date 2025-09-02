Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola's Warrior of the Week is CWT3 Fierros-Bernal. CWT3 Miguel Fierros-Bernal, a native of El Durango, California, serves as an analyst on 601 CPT. Being a member of NIOC Pensacola for nearly a year, he has left an immediate impact since checking onboard. Having stepped into the role of assistant training petty officer, he assisted in implementation of innovative training progression trackers, boosted completion of the team’s long-range training plan and reducing deficiencies. CWT3 has also directly assisted with training for his team, further enhancing the team’s mission readiness. Additionally, he played a key role in assisting the command’s 3MC with newly released maintenance requirements, helping ensure successful maintenance testing. Lastly, Petty Officer Fierros has been a driving force in command morale. As the division’s “fun boss,” he organized multiple outings that strengthened team cohesion and morale. A fun fact about CWT3, is that Fierros-Bernal is an avid gamer, often bringing his division into his world of online competition. With more than 80 days logged in Rust, 120 days in Ark, and more than 260 days in RuneScape, he continues to build connections both on and off the watch floor.