    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Missile Handling [Image 2 of 11]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Missile Handling

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250904-N-HJ896-1068 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 04, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct missile handling with the NATO Sea Sparrow missile launcher on the ship’s missile deck in the North Pacific Ocean, Sept. 4. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 05:58
    Photo ID: 9292315
    VIRIN: 250904-N-HJ896-1068
    Resolution: 3976x2651
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Missile Handling [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Controlman
    NATO Sea Sparrow
    Missile Launcher
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Rolling Air Frame

