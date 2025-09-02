Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Participates in Sasebo City Joint Disaster Drill 2025 [Image 17 of 17]

    CFAS Participates in Sasebo City Joint Disaster Drill 2025

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire Department Sasebo firefighters participate in the Sasebo City Joint Disaster Drill at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 30, 2025. The drill is held annually on Japan’s National Disaster Prevention Day to demonstrate training and capabilities of various civilian and military disaster response teams including medical and fire and emergency services from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

