CFAS Participates in Sasebo City Joint Disaster Drill 2025

Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire Department Sasebo firefighters participate in the Sasebo City Joint Disaster Drill at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 30, 2025. The drill is held annually on Japan’s National Disaster Prevention Day to demonstrate training and capabilities of various civilian and military disaster response teams including medical and fire and emergency services from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)