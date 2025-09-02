Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire Department Sasebo firefighters participate in the Sasebo City Joint Disaster Drill at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 30, 2025. The drill is held annually on Japan’s National Disaster Prevention Day to demonstrate training and capabilities of various civilian and military disaster response teams including medical and fire and emergency services from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 02:13
|Photo ID:
|9292120
|VIRIN:
|250830-N-KW679-2854
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Participates in Sasebo City Joint Disaster Drill 2025 [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.