Lt. Thompson Promotion Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

Capt. Patrick Sullivan, the executive officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, administers the Oath of Office to Lt. Paul Thompson, the ship’s electronics material officer, during his promotion ceremony, Sep. 3, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)