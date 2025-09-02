Coast Guard hosts Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Eric M. Hopperdietzel, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Station Gulfport, discusses operational procedures of the 45-foot Response Boat–Medium with the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in Gulfport, Mississippi, Aug. 29, 2025. The Station Gulfport boat crew went underway on a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium to demonstrate the Coast Guard's capabilities and its value to the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)