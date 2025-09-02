Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hosts Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard hosts Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Eric M. Hopperdietzel, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Station Gulfport, discusses operational procedures of the 45-foot Response Boat–Medium with the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in Gulfport, Mississippi, Aug. 29, 2025. The Station Gulfport boat crew went underway on a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium to demonstrate the Coast Guard's capabilities and its value to the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 22:11
    Photo ID: 9291793
    VIRIN: 250829-G-PO504-3052
    Resolution: 1350x898
    Size: 695.6 KB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

